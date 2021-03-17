boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “boohoo Group PLC operates as an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing and apparel such as dresses, tops, swim wear, body suits, shirts, blouses, lingerie, boots, heels, flats, sneakers, jewelry, bags, scarves, hats, gloves, tights, socks, sunglasses, denim and cosmetics. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States and internationally. boohoo Group PLC, formerly known as boohoo.com plc, is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BHOOY. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.00.

BHOOY stock opened at $94.86 on Tuesday. boohoo group has a 1-year low of $52.73 and a 1-year high of $105.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.24 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.16.

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

