Boral (OTCMKTS:BOALY) Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Boral (OTCMKTS:BOALY) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOALY opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. Boral has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.34.

Boral Company Profile

Boral Limited manufactures and supplies building and construction materials in Australia, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers asphalt, blocks, bricks, cement materials, concrete, pavers and retaining walls, plasterboards, quarry materials, roof tiles, fly ash, light building products and windows, and stones, as well as roofing and masonry, and timber products.

