Bradley D. Tilden Sells 23,360 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Stock

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 23,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $1,560,915.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,104,643.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $70.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.05 and its 200 day moving average is $48.87. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $72.62.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.37 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The business’s revenue was down 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALK has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.47.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,247,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $480,866,000 after acquiring an additional 973,591 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,163,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,579 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,026,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,473,000 after purchasing an additional 116,147 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,213,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,091,000 after buying an additional 1,836,152 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2,155.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,659,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,294,000 after buying an additional 2,541,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

