Brant Point Investment Management LLC Acquires 131,800 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 67.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,800 shares during the quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $5,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APG. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 162,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 34,648 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 382.4% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 106,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 84,790 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,261,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,776,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,443,000 after acquiring an additional 992,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 903,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,864,000 after acquiring an additional 123,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

APG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NYSE:APG traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.40. 453,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,359. APi Group Co. has a 52-week low of $8.84 and a 52-week high of $20.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.60.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

