Brant Point Investment Management LLC Has $3.35 Million Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 80.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 35,994 shares during the quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Pool by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.67.

NASDAQ POOL traded down $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $342.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,220. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $341.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.42. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 0.72. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $160.35 and a 52 week high of $401.29.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.79%.

In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $316.03 per share, with a total value of $158,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,861,618.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

