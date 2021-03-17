Brant Point Investment Management LLC Has $6.61 Million Stock Position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 41,095 shares during the period. Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $6,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,023,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,648,000 after acquiring an additional 133,604 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 73.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 22,292 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,249,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 729.0% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 372,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,428,000 after acquiring an additional 327,649 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuance Communications stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.55. 1,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,261,011. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $51.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 452.80, a PEG ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $345.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NUAN. Guggenheim raised Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.86.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

