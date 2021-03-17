Brant Point Investment Management LLC Has $7.42 Million Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. The Hartford Financial Services Group accounts for 0.9% of Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $7,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 61,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 14,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $57.11. 7,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138,699. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $57.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.33.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $6,298,215.00. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

