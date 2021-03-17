Brant Point Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 58.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WSM. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 574.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 818,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,034,000 after purchasing an additional 697,173 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1,196.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 254,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,991,000 after purchasing an additional 234,599 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 4,640.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 218,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,529,000 after purchasing an additional 214,331 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,686,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1,474.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 179,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,235,000 after purchasing an additional 168,127 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WSM. UBS Group lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.35.

NYSE:WSM traded down $1.43 on Wednesday, reaching $137.07. The stock had a trading volume of 973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,749. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.13 and a 200 day moving average of $108.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $151.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,267,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,659,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

