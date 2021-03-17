Brant Point Investment Management LLC Makes New $5.10 Million Investment in Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JIH)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JIH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 476,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JIH. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Juniper Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,762,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Juniper Industrial during the third quarter valued at $4,344,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Juniper Industrial during the third quarter valued at $3,701,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Juniper Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at $2,677,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in Juniper Industrial during the third quarter valued at $1,293,000. 53.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Juniper Industrial alerts:

JIH stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.83. 223,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,260. Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $14.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.18.

About Juniper Industrial

Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial sector. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Chatham, New Jersey.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JIH).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.