Brant Point Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 208,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,270,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Star Peak Energy Transition in the fourth quarter valued at $541,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Star Peak Energy Transition in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Star Peak Energy Transition in the fourth quarter valued at $4,062,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Star Peak Energy Transition in the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Star Peak Energy Transition in the fourth quarter valued at $112,404,000.

Get Star Peak Energy Transition alerts:

STPK traded down $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $29.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,640,278. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.70. Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $51.49.

Star Peak Energy Transition Profile

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. was formerly known as Star Peak Energy Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Star Peak Energy Transition Corp.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Star Peak Energy Transition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Peak Energy Transition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.