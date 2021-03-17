Brant Point Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,150 shares during the period. Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on PayPal in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $4.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,231,975. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $262.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.42. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $309.14. The company has a market cap of $286.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 46,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.38, for a total value of $12,058,504.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,112,424.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.