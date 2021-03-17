Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.61

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.61 and traded as high as $3.37. Bridgeline Digital shares last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 137,455 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridgeline Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.61. The company has a market cap of $16.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.95.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.30). Bridgeline Digital had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 34.09%. Research analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

