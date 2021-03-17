Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Brigham Minerals has a dividend payout ratio of 133.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Brigham Minerals to earn $0.49 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 212.2%.

Shares of NYSE:MNRL opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. Brigham Minerals has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $17.05. The company has a market cap of $887.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -782.50 and a beta of 2.45.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.93). Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Sunday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.18.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 3,975 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $64,991.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 30,941 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $507,741.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

