British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Short Interest Update

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the February 11th total of 2,290,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BTI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of BTI opened at $37.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $86.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.16. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of $27.32 and a 12-month high of $41.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7412 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTI. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 9.9% during the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 19,038,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,591 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 19.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,403,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,042,000 after acquiring an additional 549,672 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth approximately $16,416,000. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 934,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,052,000 after acquiring an additional 427,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 831.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,668,000 after acquiring an additional 206,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, State Express 555, Shuang Xi, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

