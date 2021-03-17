British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on BTLCY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Peel Hunt downgraded British Land to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded British Land from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of British Land stock opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average of $5.82. British Land has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $7.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This is an increase from British Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

