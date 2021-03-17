Brokerages Anticipate Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) to report $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s earnings. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $76.12 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.86.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock opened at $55.43 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $56.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 817.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. 11.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, Zacatecas, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, and Reynosa cities.

