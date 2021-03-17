Brokerages Anticipate Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) to report ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Idera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.14. Idera Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 81.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to $0.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Idera Pharmaceuticals.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.88).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

In related news, CEO Vincent Milano sold 37,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $160,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel B. Soland bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,595 shares of company stock valued at $215,515. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDRA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,013,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 53,519 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,835,000. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 29,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

IDRA stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $199.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.40. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $6.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.74.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

