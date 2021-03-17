Brokerages Anticipate Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) to post earnings per share of $0.99 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. Kinsale Capital Group posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $139.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.29 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.50.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $174.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,509. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Kinsale Capital Group has a one year low of $80.93 and a one year high of $252.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.11 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.26%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

