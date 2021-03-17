Brokerages Anticipate SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $346.43 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) will announce sales of $346.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $354.00 million and the lowest is $337.50 million. SPX FLOW reported sales of $289.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $396.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.05 million. SPX FLOW had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on FLOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Vertical Research cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. SPX FLOW has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.86.

FLOW stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.32. 271,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,397. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.35 and a 200-day moving average of $53.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. SPX FLOW has a 1 year low of $15.74 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,871,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,433,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,864,000 after acquiring an additional 375,264 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPX FLOW by 56.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 157,943 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 338,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,498,000 after buying an additional 142,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter worth about $5,158,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered solutions in the United States, China, Germany, Denmark, France, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

