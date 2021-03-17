Brokerages Expect Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) to post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Arcimoto reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.54). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arcimoto.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Aegis raised their target price on shares of Arcimoto from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcimoto presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUV traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.19. The stock had a trading volume of 8,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,637. Arcimoto has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $36.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.26. The company has a market cap of $622.12 million, a P/E ratio of -27.55 and a beta of 2.92.

In other news, Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of Arcimoto stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $204,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 451,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,248,931.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUV. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arcimoto in the third quarter valued at about $753,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arcimoto by 515.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 313,561 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Arcimoto during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Arcimoto by 1,448.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 72,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Arcimoto during the third quarter worth about $205,000. 10.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

