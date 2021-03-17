Brokerages Expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to Post $0.68 EPS

Equities analysts expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to report earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.74. Campbell Soup posted earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Campbell Soup.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CPB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.27.

Shares of CPB opened at $48.90 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $40.70 and a 12-month high of $57.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.17%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 20,266.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 7,661.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. 51.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

Recommended Story: Total Return

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Campbell Soup (CPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.