Brokerages Expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $353.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will post $353.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $342.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $358.10 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers reported sales of $374.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full-year sales of $1.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS.

CFR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.70.

NYSE:CFR traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.69. 344,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,652. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.93. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $47.69 and a twelve month high of $117.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

In related news, EVP William L. Perotti sold 12,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total value of $1,299,602.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,220,608.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,180,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,752 shares of company stock worth $12,463,335 in the last three months. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

