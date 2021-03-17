Brokerages Expect i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.13 Million

Equities research analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) will announce sales of $47.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.82 million and the highest is $48.25 million. i3 Verticals reported sales of $39.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full year sales of $203.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $199.55 million to $205.02 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $235.02 million, with estimates ranging from $225.00 million to $246.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $44.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.48 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. i3 Verticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Shares of IIIV traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.36. 211,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -870.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. i3 Verticals has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.47.

In other news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $6,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,884,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Bertke sold 3,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $100,799.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 387.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 54.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 392.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

