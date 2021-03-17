Brokerages Expect Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) will report earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.00. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 3.62%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LLNW shares. Truist cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen cut shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.34.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 20,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $87,498.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Genereux sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,930 shares of company stock worth $260,814. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLNW stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,312,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,898,539. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.51. Limelight Networks has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The stock has a market cap of $428.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.50 and a beta of 0.72.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

