Brokerages Expect Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) to Post $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Materion’s earnings. Materion reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materion will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $4.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Materion had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 2.22%.

MTRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Materion by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 9,821 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Materion by 213.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Materion by 1.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Materion in the third quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Materion by 1.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTRN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.26. 3,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,215. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 59.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.12. Materion has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $80.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Materion’s payout ratio is 14.42%.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

