Brokerages Expect Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) to report ($0.49) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.63). Nutanix posted earnings of ($0.69) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full year earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.54). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($1.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nutanix.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.55. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 69.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NTNX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nutanix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.07.

In other Nutanix news, major shareholder Dheeraj Pandey sold 1,210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $32,065,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 886,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,479,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Nutanix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,202,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,556. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.26. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $35.58.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nutanix (NTNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.