Brokerages Expect RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to Post -$0.27 EPS

Equities research analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to announce ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.22). RLJ Lodging Trust reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 370%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.26). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RLJ shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Compass Point raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. RLJ Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 132,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 182,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

RLJ traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.27. 36,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,400. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 2.16. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $17.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.97%.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

