Brokerages Expect Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Equities analysts expect Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Telos’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.11). The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Telos will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Telos.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TLS shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Telos from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Telos in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Telos from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Telos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.38.

Telos stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.19. 15,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,330. Telos has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $41.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter worth about $412,000.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

