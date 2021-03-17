Brokerages Set ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) Price Target at €433.92

Shares of ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €445.17 ($523.73).

ASML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a €420.00 ($494.12) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €540.00 ($635.29) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €534.00 ($628.24) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays set a €525.00 ($617.65) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €475.00 ($558.82) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

About ASML

