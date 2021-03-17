Brokerages Set Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Price Target at $33.40

Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.40.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVET. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Covetrus in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company.

In other Covetrus news, Director Edward Mcnamara sold 6,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $203,353.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,538.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $213,017.04. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,437,002. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Covetrus by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Covetrus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Scott Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Covetrus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVET opened at $31.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.11. Covetrus has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.16, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Covetrus will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

