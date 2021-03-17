Brokerages Set MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Target Price at $27.00

Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCFT. Truist lifted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCFT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 294.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 301.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCFT traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,111. MasterCraft Boat has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $32.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.65 million, a PE ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.01.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.24. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 40.33%. The firm had revenue of $118.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.03 million. Analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.