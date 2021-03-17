Brokerages Set STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Price Target at $48.00

Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several analysts recently commented on STM shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of STM stock opened at $36.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.03. The company has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $43.02.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 121.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

