BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DOOO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BRP from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on BRP from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on BRP from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BRP has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.33.

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $79.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49 and a beta of 3.04. BRP has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 621,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,234,000 after purchasing an additional 80,185 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,092 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 160,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 409.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 744,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,222,000 after purchasing an additional 598,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

