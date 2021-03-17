BTU Protocol (BTU) Trading Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 17th. Over the last week, BTU Protocol has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. BTU Protocol has a market cap of $52.71 million and $8,040.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTU Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00001074 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00050293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00012674 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $359.89 or 0.00659895 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00069339 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00026300 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU Protocol (BTU) is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,014,336 coins. The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest. BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

