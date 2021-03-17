Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 52.9% from the February 11th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.0 days.

OTCMKTS BCHHF opened at $492.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $478.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $379.02. Bucher Industries has a 52 week low of $446.00 and a 52 week high of $492.03.

Bucher Industries Company Profile

Bucher Industries AG develops, manufactures, and sells machinery, vehicles, hydraulic components, and manufacturing equipment for use in harvesting, food producing and packaging, and roads and public spaces cleaning in Asia, Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five divisions: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials.

