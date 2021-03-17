Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.25 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.37% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Build-A-Bear Workshop is the leading and only national company providing a make your own stuffed animal interactive retail-entertainment experience. “

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of BBW opened at $7.32 on Monday. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.87.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.31. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 10.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 10,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $89,193.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 261,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,284.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,355,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 141,735 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 791,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 130,816 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 149,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 9,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 6,250.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 127,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

Read More: Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.