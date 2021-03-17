Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Shares Down 12.6% After Insider Selling

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) fell 12.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $7.27 and last traded at $7.32. 538,497 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 633,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.

Specifically, CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 10,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $89,193.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 261,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,284.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BBW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $116.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.87.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.31. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 10.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 69.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.