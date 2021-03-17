Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CABA stock opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. Cabaletta Bio has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $16.38. The stock has a market cap of $284.81 million, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.40.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 302,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $3,926,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $1,105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

