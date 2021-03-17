Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $2,025.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 9.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CABO. Truist Securities raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,973.50.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $1,846.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Cable One has a 52 week low of $1,031.39 and a 52 week high of $2,326.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,968.60 and its 200 day moving average is $1,958.35. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97 and a beta of 0.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,674,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,123,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

