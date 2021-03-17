Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) posted its earnings results on Monday. The textile maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $571.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.36 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CAL traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.73. 524,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,096. Caleres has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $19.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average of $12.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAL. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

In related news, SVP Douglas Koch sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $216,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,985.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $498,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,228,761.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,500 shares of company stock valued at $831,330 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

