Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez Buys 20,000 Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Stock

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) CEO Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.95 per share, with a total value of $499,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,116,023.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of TUP opened at $27.18 on Wednesday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.53. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.94 and a beta of 3.01.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.57). Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $489.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Tupperware Brands by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

