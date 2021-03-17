Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) PT Set at C$2.75 by Raymond James

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) has been assigned a C$2.75 price objective by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 374.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Pi Financial boosted their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.70 to C$3.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$3.00 price target on Calibre Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

CXB stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.58. The company had a trading volume of 22,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,942. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.58. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.00 million and a P/E ratio of -11.84. Calibre Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.75.

In other Calibre Mining news, Senior Officer Kristian Dagsaan sold 33,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.16, for a total value of C$72,014.40.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

