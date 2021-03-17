Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:CALA opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.77. Calithera Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $8.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average of $3.77.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CALA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $9.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.18.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

