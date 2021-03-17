Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $103.00 to $112.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Camden Property Trust traded as high as $110.01 and last traded at $109.99, with a volume of 10056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.61.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.93.

In related news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $449,992.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,755 shares in the company, valued at $5,519,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $42,524.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,414 shares in the company, valued at $804,041.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 319,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,390,000 after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 10.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 3.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 102.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,174,000 after purchasing an additional 69,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.74, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.87%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

