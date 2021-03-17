Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.25 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune inflammatory diseases. The Company’s lead drug candidate, CF101, is in clinical development for the treatment of autoimmune inflammatory diseases. Its CF102 drug candidate is being developed for the treatment of liver diseases and its CF602 drug is being developed for the treatment of inflammation and sexual dysfunction. Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is based in Petach Tikva, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CANF traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.60. 4,864,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,693,291. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.82. The company has a market cap of $44.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.10. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $4.39.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) by 812.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,867 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.77% of Can-Fite BioPharma worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory disease, and sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

