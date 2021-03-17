Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,488,581 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 413,489 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.13% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $35,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,651,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $327,307,000 after buying an additional 452,855 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,031,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $313,419,000 after buying an additional 1,131,774 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,795,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $210,732,000 after buying an additional 516,834 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 228.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,293,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $151,371,000 after buying an additional 4,380,039 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,172,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,265,000 after buying an additional 1,433,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

CNQ has been the subject of several research reports. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.37.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.39 and a beta of 1.90. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $32.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.47.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.3712 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 57.71%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

