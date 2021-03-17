CannAmerica Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:CNNXF) Short Interest Down 24.9% in February

CannAmerica Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:CNNXF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the February 11th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CNNXF stock remained flat at $$0.06 on Wednesday. 57,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,629. CannAmerica Brands has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.12.

Get CannAmerica Brands alerts:

CannAmerica Brands Company Profile

CannAmerica Brands Corp. owns a portfolio of brands in the medical cannabis and recreational cannabis space with licensees in the states of Colorado, Nevada, Oklahoma, Maryland, and Massachusetts. The company primarily builds and maximizes the value of its brands by promoting, marketing, and licensing brands through various distribution channels, including dispensaries, wholesalers, and distributors.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for CannAmerica Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannAmerica Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.