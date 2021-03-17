CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:CWX) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$8.50 to C$9.50. CIBC currently has a na rating on the stock. CanWel Building Materials Group traded as high as C$9.00 and last traded at C$8.94, with a volume of 265893 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.58.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CWX. Raymond James increased their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial reiterated a “na” rating and set a C$10.50 price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$711.33 million and a P/E ratio of 11.92.

CanWel Building Materials Group Company Profile (TSE:CWX)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

