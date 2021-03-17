Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Short Interest Update

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the February 11th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CGEMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Capgemini presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGEMY traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.28. 29,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,021. Capgemini has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $34.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.77.

Capgemini Company Profile

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

