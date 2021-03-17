Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Receives GBX 186.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 186.83 ($2.44).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Capital & Counties Properties PLC alerts:

LON CAPC opened at GBX 182.10 ($2.38) on Friday. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 97.05 ($1.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 197.20 ($2.58). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 161.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 137.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.82, a quick ratio of 8.92 and a current ratio of 9.19. The company has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a PE ratio of -2.20.

About Capital & Counties Properties PLC

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.